Trump prosecution would be painful for some but necessary for all | READER COMMENTARY

There are questions arising between two schools of thought with regard to pressing criminal charges against former president Donald J. Trump. The crux of the matter is whether charging Mr. Trump and the ensuing trials and probable convictions will damage the psyche of the country more than letting him off the hook would. The fear is that the already divided nation will suffer an even deeper and wider schism should he be prosecuted. On the other hand, there is strong support for pursuing the former president to whatever end may be presented (”The irrational nature of Trump followers is painfully clear,” Aug. 26).

Of course, prosecution of a former president would be cathartic for the country. And I have news for you: The country is already in turmoil, and catharsis is in order. Ignoring the former president’s crimes (or any other person’s) flies in the face of equal jeopardy before the law. What is necessary for the nation is to face the truth, whether we like it or not, and return to the basic principles of civility and tolerance.

It is too late to mollify the far-right faction within the Republican Party. They will not be satisfied as long as the fringe election denier personalities feed them their quotidian falsehoods. These politicians and television personalities are without conscience or scruples.

As for the nation, much like a drug addict, we are quickly reaching “rock bottom.” We must face that bottom and suffer the wrenching and painful antidote of truth and the restorative balm of normal discussion — and, at long last, become sober.

— Gary James Hopson, Pikesville

