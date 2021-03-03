Trump at CPAC, it’s time to say ‘enough’ | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump has absolutely no ethical or moral standards, as evidenced by his rant at the Conservative Political Action Conference on Sunday (”Trump at CPAC: Former president keeps the big lie going and going and going,” Feb. 28).
The man is without class, without redeeming social value and without a conscience. The worshippers at his golden calf deserve the label of deplorable. The cult of personality that he has engendered is a dire threat to this nation, and thoughtful people from all walks of life need to stand up and say, “Enough,” in the most forceful terms.
William Opfer, Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.