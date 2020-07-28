Mr. Trump’s inaction with COVID-19 is shameful | READER COMMENTARY

To date, there have been roughlyl 150,000 COVID-19 deaths in the United States of America. More deaths than any other in the richest country in the world (”President Trump calls off Florida segment of GOP National Convention, citing ‘flare-up’ of coronavirus; North Carolina events still on,” July 23). Shameful. Shameful too, a president calling it the China Flu to deflect from what really lies at his doorstep — the deaths resulting from his inaction, mismanagement, refusal to take charge and set a national policy, and too his cruel deception and outright lies. Not only inaction but action like holding COVID briefings where only he and not the scientist can speak and his shouting to his followers how he told his people to “SLOW THE TESTING DOWN!”