The buck never seems to stop with Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Mar 17, 2020 2:29 PM
President Donald Trump takes questions during a press briefing with the coronavirus task force, in the Brady press briefing room at the White House, Tuesday, March 17, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)(Evan Vucci/AP)

When I heard President Donald Trump say (regarding the shortage of COVID-19 tests), “I don’t take responsibility at all,” I was reminded of President Harry Truman and the sign he kept on his desk in the Oval Office: “The buck stops here.” That phrase was a reminder that the president is the chief executive of the government, a job that convey not only great privileges and power but great responsibilities as well. Mr. Trump can say he takes no responsibility all he wants but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s his job (“On the political right, anger and suspicion over coronavirus precautions,” March 17).

It’s generally agreed that great leaders take full responsibility for the people who work for them. This latest from our offender-in-chief seems to define a man who doesn’t measure up to that standard.

Walter Levy, Pikesville

