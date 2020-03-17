The buck never seems to stop with Donald Trump | READER COMMENTARY

When I heard President Donald Trump say (regarding the shortage of COVID-19 tests), “I don’t take responsibility at all,” I was reminded of President Harry Truman and the sign he kept on his desk in the Oval Office: “The buck stops here.” That phrase was a reminder that the president is the chief executive of the government, a job that convey not only great privileges and power but great responsibilities as well. Mr. Trump can say he takes no responsibility all he wants but that doesn’t change the fact that it’s his job (“On the political right, anger and suspicion over coronavirus precautions,” March 17).