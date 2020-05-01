Americans are dying for Trump to leave the White House | READER COMMENTARY

I was raised to believe that respect for this country is paramount, and even when I have not agreed with some of our elected officials, I have always respected the office and those that were willing to serve. I find that hard to do these days. I watch as the man who is representing the U.S. in the highest office of the most respected country in the world lies blatantly and with no respect for the very people that are putting their lives on the line every day for us (“President Trump says he won’t be extending the federal government’s social distancing guidelines when they expire Thursday,” April 29). We have allowed this man to profit personally while his callous behavior has brought working men and woman to food lines.