Americans are dying for Trump to leave the White House | READER COMMENTARY

Every day I wake up and I pray that this will be the day that the man who is serving as the president of the United States realizes how many lives depend on him. I come from a family of people who serve. Every generation of my family has served this country in the military and several members of my family have served as nurses or other medical professionals. My grandfather, my father, my brother, two sisters and multiple cousins served in the military and then both of my sisters served in the medical field. One still does.
I was raised to believe that respect for this country is paramount, and even when I have not agreed with some of our elected officials, I have always respected the office and those that were willing to serve. I find that hard to do these days. I watch as the man who is representing the U.S. in the highest office of the most respected country in the world lies blatantly and with no respect for the very people that are putting their lives on the line every day for us (“President Trump says he won’t be extending the federal government’s social distancing guidelines when they expire Thursday,” April 29). We have allowed this man to profit personally while his callous behavior has brought working men and woman to food lines.
This is not a red state or blue state issue; this is red, white and blue. This is the United States of America and it is really about time that all of us held this man and those who turn a blind eye to his antics accountable. November will not come soon enough for the Americans who are dying right now.
Terry Irons, Baltimore
