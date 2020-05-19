Is there any important duty Donald Trump is unwilling to shirk? | READER COMMENTARY

President Donald Trump is a master salesman. He’s the type who can sell ice to Eskimos and the Brooklyn Bridge by telling the buyer anything he wants to hear even if most of it is an out-and-out lie. I understand President Trump has ego issues that force him to do it. I can’t understand how he gets so many Republicans to repeatedly echo his lies. COVID-19 is the deadliest disease I’ve seen in my lifetime, and nothing the liar-in-chief says will change that. Anyone with a lick of common sense will follow the advice of doctors and virus researchers and not go out as if this virus isn’t there. And certainly not just to massage one man’s ego (“From ‘respect’ to ‘sick and twisted’: How coronavirus hit US-China ties,” May 17).
I was recently reminded how the early spice traders unloaded their wares offshore and smuggled them into the country via intricate tunnels to avoid paying taxes. I mention this as there is a long history of the wealthiest people shirking taxes. I would hope the Supreme Court would consider that as those who desire to see Mr. Trump’s tax returns have their day in court.
The president has removed decades of safeguards against everything from polluting our environment to consumer protections. My view of this is that “Make America Great Again” means let’s bring back hate and bigotry and the days of the robber barons. He has opened the prison doors and released the worst offenders of these safeguards.
Steven Davidson, New Windsor
