Trump is a plague on the land | READER COMMENTARY

Dan Rodricks has aptly said that we are being challenged to show empathy for a man who has never shown it for others (“Trump infected with COVID-19: Empathy for a president who has none for others?” Oct. 2). I wish President Donald Trump a full recovery, first from the disease but then from the racism, vitriol and narcissistic mania that has divided a nation and the world. It is time for him to apologize and to lead a new life as a private citizen in January. I don’t know how long it will take for the world to recover from Trumpism, a deadly disease. His indifference has been a super spreader of COVID-19 since January and a super spreader of hatred for four years. Let us pray for John Lewis' vision of a beloved community, for the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.'s world where people will be judged for the content of their character In the meantime let us remember Galatians: “Be not deceived; God is not mocked: for whatsoever a man soweth, that shall he also reap.”