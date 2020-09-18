Trump’s lies about pandemic cost American lives | READER COMMENTARY

In February, President Donald Trump told Bob Woodward that the coronavirus is five times worse than the seasonal flu, is airborne and is quite deadly. At his next public appearance, he reported that it is simply like a flu that will soon “just disappear” (“Trump’s many lies are no longer a shock,” Sept. 14). When he was confronted with this disparate messaging, he said that he rightly did what he had to in order to maintain calm. Note that he never told Mr. Woodward nor anyone else that maintaining calm was his goal until he was accused of lying to the public. He said that it would not have been appropriate to jump up and down yelling, “Everyone is going to die."