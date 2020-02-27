President Donald Trump says that the United States has the coronavirus “under control” (“Trump says US is ‘very ready’ for coronavirus, names Pence to lead government response to threat as CDC reports new case in California,” Feb. 26). While health experts are telling us to brace for the impact of a potential spread of the virus here, President Trump blithely shrugs off the issue so that his cult followers will have another reason to believe him (instead of those awful health professionals in the “Deep State”).
Maybe when a few of the Trump loyalists contract the virus, they will wake up — if they survive. At some point, the concept of "if President Trump says it, it must be true” will be proven to be the myth that it is. Sadly, it may take some American victims of the coronavirus to make that point.
William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.