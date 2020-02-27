President Donald Trump says that the United States has the coronavirus “under control” (“Trump says US is ‘very ready’ for coronavirus, names Pence to lead government response to threat as CDC reports new case in California,” Feb. 26). While health experts are telling us to brace for the impact of a potential spread of the virus here, President Trump blithely shrugs off the issue so that his cult followers will have another reason to believe him (instead of those awful health professionals in the “Deep State”).