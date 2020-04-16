What Donald Trump proved Monday beyond a shadow of doubt: He is a ‘narcissistic fool’ | READER COMMENTARY

If ever there was an example of President Donald Trump being a narcissistic fool, it was his performance at his briefing on the evening of April 13 (“Trump claims 'total’ authority to reopen the economy - but governors push back and form compacts to coordinate reopenings," April 13).
It was all about him and nothing, absolutely nothing, about anything else. It made me want to vomit. The man has to go in November. Our country will cease to exist as we know it if he is allowed to remain in the White House.
Thank God for Gov. Larry Hogan who made it clear on his CNN interview on the same day that the decision to reopen the economy belongs to the governors of the states, not President Trump.
William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.