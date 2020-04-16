xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Advertisement

What Donald Trump proved Monday beyond a shadow of doubt: He is a ‘narcissistic fool’ | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Apr 16, 2020 12:48 PM
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump speaks about the coronavirus in the James Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on Monday, April 13, 2020, in Washington, D.C.(Alex Brandon/AP)

If ever there was an example of President Donald Trump being a narcissistic fool, it was his performance at his briefing on the evening of April 13 (“Trump claims 'total’ authority to reopen the economy - but governors push back and form compacts to coordinate reopenings," April 13).

It was all about him and nothing, absolutely nothing, about anything else. It made me want to vomit. The man has to go in November. Our country will cease to exist as we know it if he is allowed to remain in the White House.

Advertisement

Thank God for Gov. Larry Hogan who made it clear on his CNN interview on the same day that the decision to reopen the economy belongs to the governors of the states, not President Trump.

William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement

Latest Readers Respond

Advertisement

Most Read on Baltimore Sun

Advertisement