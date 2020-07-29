Physicians have a duty not to enable Trump’s manipulation of COVID-19 stats | READER COMMENTARY

The guiding principle for the provision of medical care has always been the Hippocratic Oath including “First, do no harm.” So why is our medical community meekly rolling over and obeying the Trump administration’s order to report COVID-19 data to a bunch of political appointees instead of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (”Trump administration orders hospitals to bypass CDC and send all COVID-19 patient information to central database in Washington,” July 14)?
This is an order designed for one purpose — to help President Donald Trump’s re-election. It will do a lot of harm. The members of the American Hospital Association and all similar organizations should refuse to follow this repugnant edict. Their message should be “Dear Mr. President: Drop dead.”
John Barrere, Baltimore
