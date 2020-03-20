By labeling outbreak ‘Chinese,’ Trump injects an unwelcome shot of racism into a health crisis | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you so much for this informative and inspiring commentary (“Coronavirus outbreak: Even as people physically distance themselves, there are moments of outreach, care and human connection,” March 18). The advice to “ignore the president” is especially insightful, given that he consistently refers to the “Chinese virus."
It is even more amazing that not one member of his medical or coronavirus expert teams correct him. From what I understand, the correct medical term is COVID-19. By labeling it with a name that targets a minority group, he only feeds the prejudice shared with his supporters.
Linda L. Fleischer, Columbia
