Trump indictment? Yes. Conviction? Unlikely. | READER COMMENTARY

Letter writer Morton D. Marcus makes the point that the evidence of Donald Trump’s crimes is now so overwhelming that Attorney General Merrick Garland must indictment him (”A Trump indictment is overdue,” July 13). Agreed! But Mr. Trump couldn’t possibly be convicted. The one absolute truth uttered by Mr. Trump was: “I could stand in the middle of 5th Avenue and shoot somebody, OK, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?”

On a jury of 12, it would take just one Trump “true believer” to prevent a conviction. Estimates are there are as many as 40 million of those true believers out there. America will have to settle for putting some of his enablers behind bars, but Mr. Trump will have no trouble in replacing them.

Advertisement

— Jim Dempsey, Edgewood

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.