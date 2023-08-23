Trump can’t be elected to a third term | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a visit to the Iowa State Fair, Saturday, Aug. 12, in Des Moines, Iowa. (Charlie Neibergall/AP)

Thanks to Susan Sachs Fleischman‘s recent letter to the editor, “Candidate Trump can’t have it both ways,” (Aug. 20) for observing the following: “Our Constitution states that a president can only be elected twice. So either he [Donald Trump] has to admit that he was not elected in 2020, or be ineligible for the 2024 race.”

Why aren’t taxpayers demanding to know how former President Trump, the GOP, Congress, the media and all the lawyers are wasting our taxpayer dollars over a long drawn out battle when the answer was very simple?

All those millions, or perhaps billions, of dollars could have been used to help our nation recover from catastrophic climate events and safeguard our future with more efficient energy sources.

— Celie Hanauer, Darlington

