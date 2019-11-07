Our president has accomplished his plan. He has muddied the waters to such an extent that no one knows what is going on (“Alternative Fact of the Week: The Great Chicago Liar,” Oct. 31). And on that basis we are at each other’s throats either damning him or praising him.
Most of us in this great country are missing the simple truth. We, the United States, deserve a good man for a president. President Donald Trump is a bad man and should not be representing our country. Forget the trees and look at the forest.
Richard P. Salmon, Linthicum
