Trump’s reluctance to concede is political payback | READER COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Sun spent the first three years defending the Democratic Party’s refusal to “get over it” and acknowledge that President Donald Trump had, indeed, won the 2016 election. This ultimately resulted in the one-sided, comedic, near-fraudulent “impeachment” that I dare say your editorial page hardly mentioned as a factor in your support of the Democratic candidate.
Do you really find it so difficult to think that maybe President Trump is simply “returning the favor” by not conceding until our Electoral College votes and confirms former Vice President Joe Biden as the president-elect (“Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP?” Nov. 7)?
Morris Gavant, Baltimore
