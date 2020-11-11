How Trump’s failure to concede provides a valuable lesson | READER COMMENTARY

If it is the first case, he should be offered no compassion, no excuse and no sympathy. His behavior is embarrassing, it’s disgraceful and it would not be tolerated from a toddler. Any politician not willing to say the same in clear, unmistakable language is acting as cowardly and childishly as our president. If it is the second case that is true, and the president has realistic visions of staying in power or even delaying or impeding a smooth transition, we are equally bound to make sure our children see what is happening. This is how autocrats are born. This is the behavior of dictators. This is how democracy dies.