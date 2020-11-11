How Trump’s failure to concede provides a valuable lesson | READER COMMENTARY

Our children don’t need any more stress or anxiety right now, but we would be remiss not to ensure that they understand the import of what the president of this country is endeavoring to do. Millions of Americans are anxious, nervous and confused as to whether Donald Trump is, at best, simply behaving like a scorned child or, at worst, beginning to use the instruments of the government he controls to retain his own power (“2020 election’s validity is intact despite Trump’s baseless claims of fraud,” Nov. 11).
If it is the first case, he should be offered no compassion, no excuse and no sympathy. His behavior is embarrassing, it’s disgraceful and it would not be tolerated from a toddler. Any politician not willing to say the same in clear, unmistakable language is acting as cowardly and childishly as our president. If it is the second case that is true, and the president has realistic visions of staying in power or even delaying or impeding a smooth transition, we are equally bound to make sure our children see what is happening. This is how autocrats are born. This is the behavior of dictators. This is how democracy dies.
Allowing President Trump “time to come to grips with reality,” as Republican leaders' unwillingness to speak up has been described, is a grave mistake and sets a dangerous precedent. Presidents of the United States do not require or deserve such coddling. If this situation continues, the blame can squarely be placed on elected Republican leaders. It is not the fault of those who voted for Mr. Trump. They voted for the candidate of their choice, exercising their right as American citizens. Blaming the president is like blaming a child or dog who frequently has accidents in the house. He is not capable of better behavior.
No, this is on the shoulders of Republican leaders. They have the power to demand he do the right thing, and they have the responsibility to explain to their constituents why what the president is doing is flat out wrong. In short, they must do what they are charged to do — lead. Gov. Larry Hogan, for his part, has spoken up on this matter and should be commended (“Gov. Hogan puts country above Trump, why not the rest of the GOP?” Nov. 7). He should continue to speak, and he must be joined by others. Our democracy depends on it.
Mike Jacobson, Baltimore
