Legal system faces its Trump challenge | READER COMMENTARY

Former President Donald Trump, center, flanked by his defense attorneys, Alina Habba, left, and Chris Kise, waits for the continuation of his civil business fraud trial at New York Supreme Court, Oct. 25, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File) (Seth Wenig/AP)

Former President Donald Trump recently testified in a civil case where it is alleged that he and his family and Trump businesses committed fraud by manipulating the value of assets and properties in ways that provided them with favorable loans and reduced tax liabilities (”5 things we learned during Donald Trump’s trial testimony,” Nov. 7).

Trump has railed against the New York Attorney General Letitia James, calling her racist and impugning her integrity. He has openly derided New York City Judge Arthur Engoron and called him biased and unfair. During testimony on Monday, he was combative and insolent and continued his tirades and insulted the judge during his sworn testimony.

My question is this: If I insulted an officer of the court in which I was a defendant, and if I heaped scorn on and defied the judge who presided over the case, how long would it take for me to be jailed for contempt of court? I suspect it would be instantaneous. Watching the former president’s arrogant and crass behavior has convinced me that, indeed, there is a two-tiered judicial system in our country. When you have the money to hire high-powered lawyers and to game the system, you can get away with any crime, unlike any ordinary citizen who is held to a different standard with swift and certain sanctions and punishment once proven guilty of a crime.

I hope and trust that in the end Trump will be handed an appropriate sentence and fine, should he be proven guilty of fraud. Only then will our faith in our legal system be restored.

— Vijay Abhyankar, Bel Air

