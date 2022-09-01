Trump is an entertaining mud-wrestler in an era of uncertainty | READER COMMENTARY

Donald Trump celebrates his victory over WWE mastermind Vince McMahon at the main event of 2007's WrestleMania 23, "Hair vs. Hair." File. (Leon Halip/Getty Images). (Leon Halip / WireImage)

When it comes to Donald Trump’s “charisma,” I am about as mystified as letter writer Howard Bluth (“The irrationality of Trump followers is painfully clear,” Aug. 26).

My explanation is as follows. First, Mr. Trump is basically a mud wrestler, and people find that entertaining and mesmerizing. Second, though he has no competence in anything including business, he cultivates the notion that he’s insuperable. People without the time or education to grasp the complexities of the world latch on to this guy who presents himself as a messiah. Their irrational clinging is a bundled expression of all their fears and uncertainties.

Advertisement

I think that if President Joe Biden or someone else could somehow address these fears and give people confidence that we can solve them, their attachment to Mr. Trump will vanish.

— Charles Spivak, Cockeysville

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.