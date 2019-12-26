He made me think more about my actions and what I say to others. I have become more sensitive to the needs of people around me, some older than I am, who are having problems just navigating everyday life. I think of the person in a shopping cart who cannot reach an upper shelf; the person who stops in front of a curb, anxious about stepping up or down. It really does not take much effort to acknowledge someone for looking nice and making their day a little brighter.