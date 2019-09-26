Trump is far more deeply flawed than his Democratic challengers

Conservative columnist Jonah Goldberg’s characterization of the Democratic presidential field as “execrable” simply because some of their more progressive members are offering solutions that may not pass constitutional muster is a bit over the top (“Like Trump, Dem candidates have trouble with Constitution,” Sept. 22).
Likening their debatable plans to President Donald Trump’s blatant disregard of constitutional norms, Mr. Goldberg is guilty of asserting the “false equivalence” many conservative apologists use when trying to equate Mr. Trump’s flaws with those of his Democratic challengers.
In this way, they think they can have their cake and eat it, too, maintaining their public stature by distancing themselves just enough from their disastrous president while remaining loyal to his disastrous policies.
This is what is really "execrable."
Howard Bluth, Baltimore
