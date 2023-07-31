How Trump supporters have been manipulated by a charlatan | READER COMMENTARY

My efforts to understand the mindset of Donald Trump’s die-hard followers had been fruitless until I read Charles M. Blow’s commentary, “Why Trump’s indictments don’t feel like part of the finale” (July 30).

His pointing to Trump’s supporters as addicted to celebrity culture helped me understand why so many attend his rallies because of their entertainment value. For them, writes Blow, Trumpism has become “a form of identity, entertainment, a carnival for the like-minded.”

Similarly, Blow helped me understand why so many of the Trump faithful readily acknowledge that he has done bad things, but it makes no difference in their undying loyalty.

Of course, Trumpies are not the only Americans addicted to celebrity culture. And the desire to be affirmed and validated by a group of like-minded individuals is something all human beings share. But I have to assume that the rest of us are less prone to being manipulated by the machinations of a charlatan.

Blow has the rare ability to distill the complexities of reality into words that ordinary people can understand. Whether they would give Trump’s supporters pause to reflect remains doubtful. Hopefully, they will remain a minority of the American electorate.

— Howard Bluth, Gaithersburg

