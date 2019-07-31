Why hasn’t the Catholic Church stood up to Trump?

The silence of the Catholic Church when it comes to President Donald Trump has been an amazing experience. Having lived through the past 30 years of volume by the Church on abortion rulings, one would have thought the Church and Archdiocese of Baltimore would have been more vocal about the atrocities the Trump administration has inflicted on the immigrants and refugees coming to America (“‘People are really, really afraid’: Mass-deportation threat strikes fear into Baltimore immigrants,” June 24).
The complete loss of human rights, the murder of innocent children through illness and neglect by border agents, the ignorance of the GOP senators, it makes this citizen wonder if the Church even cares anymore. I have not heard a word of condemnation from the Pope, from Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori and not even one from my pastor in Timonium on the issue. It would seem that the Catholic Church has adopted a policy very similar to Pope Pius X when he knew of the atrocities in Poland, Austria, Germany and the other victim countries of Adolf Hitler.
This administration has taken on similarities close to the Third Reich’s. First, the ignorance of our Democratic precepts; second, the unraveling of our Supreme Court and appellate courts; third, the complete disregard of the majority rule in America; and, finally, the complete ignorance of President Trump’s cronies when it comes to disregarding the U.S. Constitution.
It is time for the Catholic Church to begin speaking out against this president.
Peter J. Schap Jr., Cockeysville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.