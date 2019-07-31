Why hasn’t the Catholic Church stood up to Trump?

The complete loss of human rights, the murder of innocent children through illness and neglect by border agents, the ignorance of the GOP senators, it makes this citizen wonder if the Church even cares anymore. I have not heard a word of condemnation from the Pope, from Baltimore Archbishop William E. Lori and not even one from my pastor in Timonium on the issue. It would seem that the Catholic Church has adopted a policy very similar to Pope Pius X when he knew of the atrocities in Poland, Austria, Germany and the other victim countries of Adolf Hitler.