Trump’s bully pulpit

In my faith tradition, many laws dictate the use of speech. It recognizes the power words have to build up and tear down, to give life and to even, God forbid, take life away. In the chilling blood bath we have seen this week, I implore the president to re-examine his use of speech. I truly believe that the anger-filled and not so subtle hate-filled messages employed to denigrate minorities have contributed to murderous behavior of hate-filled citizens.