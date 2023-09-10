Trump and Biden: Close in age but not in decency | READER COMMENTARY

President Joe Biden is 80 years old. Donald Trump is 77 years old. Both of them are elderly men. On that score, they are equal. But only one has been impeached twice in Congress, has been found liable for sexual assault, and has been indicted four times on 91 criminal charges.

Does this country really want a serial criminal seated in the White House again (“A Trump-Biden rematch may be on the horizon in 2024, whether voters like it or not,” Sept. 5)? It would absolutely destroy any remaining moral and ethical high ground the United States still enjoys in the world and wave a big “Welcome!” sign to Vladimir Putin and all the other tyrants similarly playing mob boss in their own countries.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

