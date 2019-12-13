Bill Somers finds it amusing that Donald Trump “loves taunting and baiting” journalists (“Sun always rises to Trump’s bait,” Dec. 9). President Trump’s behavior is no joke, Mr. Somers.
It’s not the journalists who are fooled by Mr. Trump’s outrageous comments and bizarre “alternative facts.” It is his equally outrageous base who greedily sop up whatever silly pap he spews with no questions asked.
Ann Power, Catonsville
