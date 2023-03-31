Trump’s threat of violence can’t be ignored | READER COMMENTARY

Like most Holocaust survivor children, I was brought up with strong support of the Democratic Party and have been a lifelong Democrat. I have been mortified over the past several years over how woke and progressive the party has become, with the support of the media and feckless politicians with ideological agendas. Like many in this country who see themselves in the middle, I simply want us to get back to a mutual respect of differing viewpoints.

It was with great dismay and holding my nose that I was forced to vote for Donald Trump, as did almost half this country, given no alternatives. That has finally changed with President Trump’s display on social media, without any debatable nuance, showing an image of him holding a baseball bat next to the head of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (“Trump rallying supporters in Waco ahead of possible charges,” March 25).

We are a country of laws, even if we don’t seem to respect them any longer. He must be locked up for threatening violence on an elected official and then prevented from running again and throwing the next presidential election back again to a Democratic president. How utterly sad, how low our once proud country has sunk.

— Harry Kozlovsky, Baltimore

