In a time of crisis, U.S. should rally around Trump, not bash him | READER COMMENTARY

I didn’t vote for Donald Trump nor am I a fan. But Trump-bashing has gone too far! As an American in the midst of the worldwide and nationwide COVID-19 virus horror, I believe it’s time to end the nitpicking, blame game and partisan bickering presently taking place.
Whether or not President Trump read Peter Navarro’s warning memo will be a footnote to history (“Trump more focused on TV briefings and rewriting history than saving lives,” April 8). You fail to mention how President Trump was fighting impeachment and removal from office during mid-December until February 5 of this year. No doubt that focused his attention.
Nevertheless, in Donald Trump’s February 4th State of the Union message, he spoke of the coronavirus threat, and here are the exact words:
“Protecting Americans’ health also means fighting infectious diseases. We are coordinating with the Chinese government and working closely together on the coronavirus outbreak in China. My administration will take all necessary steps to safeguard our citizens from this threat.”
I am doing everything I can in my community to be part of the fight, and so are millions of other Americans. It’s time to work together. I take comfort in the words of Queen Elizabeth of England. Too bad so little has been reported on her historic address to the nation. She states: “Together we are tackling this disease, and I want to reassure you that if we remain united and resolute, then we will overcome it.”
I hope Americans will read her national address and take heart. We’re in this together and political sniping is hazardous to our health and welfare!
Rosalind Heid, Baltimore
