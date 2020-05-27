Trump thumbed his nose at Baltimore again | READER COMMENTARY

I was at my high school reunion in Erie, Pennsylvania, last July when President Donald Trump slandered the people of Baltimore by fuming that the city was “rat and rodent-infested.” President Trump’s real target was Rep. Elijah Cummings. Our hapless president did not know that Mr. Cummings’ District 7 also included parts of Howard County.
And now again Mr. Trump stuck his thumb in Baltimore’s eye by holding a campaign rally at Fort McHenry despite Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young pleading with him not to come while the city is under quarantine (“Trump in city to honor fallen," May 26).
Baltimore’s peace and justice community decided to ignore Mr. Trump’s visit on Memorial Day. On May 24, there was a funeral procession to Fort McHenry to condemn his policies against the working poor and in favor of the filthy rich. And on Memorial Day, we had a peace caravan through Charles Village promoting “Healthcare Not Warfare.”
At Fort McHenry, President Trump and first lady Melania Trump appeared without face masks. As the scientists have informed us, one wears a mask to protect others.
It was humorous to read that Rep. Andy Harris, who came to honor President Trump, used a vulgarity against the advance team. Was he upset that his seat wasn’t close enough to Donald’s? More importantly, I read that two health care workers were there holding a sign, “My life is not your publicity stunt. 100,000 dead on your watch.” The lingering question remains: How many more will die under President Trump’s watch?
Max Obuszewski, Baltimore
