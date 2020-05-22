Let Trump know he is not welcome at Fort McHenry | READER COMMENTARY

The news that Donald Trump has decided that Baltimore is now good enough to warrant a visit on Memorial Day is disheartening (“Baltimore mayor urges Trump to reconsider Memorial Day visit to Fort McHenry with city under stay-at-home order,” May 21). This national historic place will be fouled by his presence.
Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young should boldly (not timidly, as he has already done) let President Trump know he is not welcome here and he could so very easily by simply saying that in this pandemic, with all of the financial pressure on the city, the Baltimore Police Department cannot provide any security for the presidential visit. Let Mr. Trump know he is on his own to provide his own security with the Secret Service.
If the president really wants to come to Fort McHenry that badly for his photo op and campaign efforts (in this very blue city and state), the best we can do is offer him some disinfectant, which will be needed to clear the stench from the fort after his visit.
William L. Opfer Jr., Bel Air
