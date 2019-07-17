Don’t be hoodwinked by the good economy; Trump is a bad president

His tactics are thoroughly transparent, yet he has tapped into a wellspring of fear and hatred so deep that it threatens to taint everything good that America has stood for in the eyes of the world for centuries (“Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anybody in the GOP care?” July 15). He is the quintessential capitalist in all of its negative implications. All too many good people have been hoodwinked to think that because the economy is doing well, Mr. Trump must be some sort of genius worth compromising our personal integrity and international reputation in order to support.