Don’t be hoodwinked by the good economy; Trump is a bad president

I have been stunned and horrified by the unconditional support for the biggest scoundrel and worst influence on America in my 65-year lifetime. President Donald Trump’s entire life is a virtual paradigm of narcissistic excess and the mistreatment of anyone who either does not share his point of view, or does not give him the adulation that he craves.
His tactics are thoroughly transparent, yet he has tapped into a wellspring of fear and hatred so deep that it threatens to taint everything good that America has stood for in the eyes of the world for centuries (“Trump is making Republicans the party of white nationalism. Does anybody in the GOP care?” July 15). He is the quintessential capitalist in all of its negative implications. All too many good people have been hoodwinked to think that because the economy is doing well, Mr. Trump must be some sort of genius worth compromising our personal integrity and international reputation in order to support.
I am Jewish, so I deal with many other gifted people turning a blind eye to the amoral actions of Mr. Trump because of his “love of Israel.” However, we are now witnessing threats of military actions against Israel by rogue nations as a substitute to futile military actions launched against the United States. Such is the price of being considered a friend to this unbalanced, impulsive autocrat wannabe.
As a man of faith, I believe Mr. Trump was elected due to a confluence of events that only a supreme being could construct, in addition to what will be proven to be illegal actions taken by the Trump campaign to influence the outcome. He accused Hillary Clinton and perpetrators of election fraud that “the system was rigged” even as he “caught and killed” stories about his own infidelities, just weeks before the election.
I’m grateful to people who speak the truth in the face of a level of denial and willful disregard for fact-based commentary which Mr. Trump labels as witch hunts and attempts to unfairly demonize him, even as he sets new lows for standards of conduct for the highest office in the land.
Neil Rauch, Baltimore