Jousting at the jabbering Trumperwock | READER COMMENTARY

The Jabberwock represents all that is evil in Underland, as depicted in Tim Burton's 2010 film version of "Alice in Wonderland." (Tribune Content Agency) (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

With apologies to Lewis Carroll, author of the poem “Jabberwocky,” I would like to congratulate to the special counsel, Jeff Smith, and the grand jury in their indictment of Donald Trump (”Ex-President Trump pleads not guilty in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents,” June 13).

“And hast thou slain the Jaberwock? ... O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”

Well done.

— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

