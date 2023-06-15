Jousting at the jabbering Trumperwock | READER COMMENTARY

With apologies to Lewis Carroll, author of the poem “Jabberwocky,” I would like to congratulate to the special counsel, Jeff Smith, and the grand jury in their indictment of Donald Trump (”Ex-President Trump pleads not guilty in historic court appearance over charges he hoarded secret documents,” June 13).
“And hast thou slain the Jaberwock? ... O frabjous day! Callooh! Callay!”
Well done.
— N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville
