After living in Israel, I came back to Trump's America

Having left Baltimore for Israel only a few days before the inauguration, I was curious upon moving back this January what Trump’s America had in store for me.

I think the first change I noticed was the scooters. Bird, Lime and other happy four-letter company names whose devices sit free on sidewalks for hurried pedestrians to rent — and then leave at their destinations for future customers. Where in particular they’re left seems to be governed by the same freedom that permits the market to invade our sidewalks. I regularly find them in the middle of walkways and blocking storefronts. One morning after my daily run, there were three lined neatly in the dead center of the sidewalk in front of a bus stop.

On one afternoon, I spotted a Lime obstructing the Charles Street sidewalk. I decided to observe pedestrians as they encountered it. They have adapted Borg-like to our new laissez-faire sidewalks, simply walking around the things. I wonder what my fellow pedestrians think as they watch me move a scooter to a less-obstructive place. Perhaps, also Borg-like, they think nothing. Later, I learned that our elite universities have provided brave revolutionaries to fight my battle, as walking down 33rd Street I overheard several Johns Hopkins students discussing how easy it was to hack a scooter’s GPS and steal it.

Apparently, one can find the instructional videos on YouTube.

The second change I noticed at the southeast corner of 32nd and Abell Streets was a sticker placed on the back of the stop sign, exhorting us to “PLEASE F****ING VOTE.” Half a block away on 32nd Street sits a small neighborhood playground. Eventually the kids will vote too, so I suppose it is good they know. The sticker vandals are more prolific now and more frank. If the urban commons will not on its own spout obscenity against the reactionary forces arrayed against us, the signs and telephone poles must cry out. What is public space for, after all, if it is not freeing us from constraint?

In his essay, “The Priority of Democracy to Philosophy,” pragmatist Richard Rorty argues that liberal democracy needs no philosophical justification. We are told that “even if the typical character types of liberal democracies are bland, calculating, petty, and unheroic, the prevalence of such people may be a reasonable price to pay for political freedom.”

It seems we have paid that price. And we are beginning to see what kind of freedom we’ve gotten in exchange.

