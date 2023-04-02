Putting disgraced leaders in historical context | READER COMMENTARY

Grant McKeown protests former president Donal Trump outside Trump Tower on Friday, March 31, 2023, in New York. Former President Donald Trump was indicted by a Manhattan grand jury, Thursday, a historic reckoning after years of investigations into his personal, political and business dealings and an abrupt jolt to his bid to retake the White House. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) (Bryan Woolston/AP)

I read with interest the commentary by Peter Jensen relative to former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Spiro Agnew and others (”Peter Jensen: Recalling Spiro Agnew in the Trump era — and when the law mattered even to politicians,” March 28). I refer also to the former presidents who were never prosecuted for even silly violations like the speeding of the horse-drawn carriage driven by President Ulysses Grant.

It is interesting to note that in 1862, then-General Grant had General Order #11 that read “the Jews, as a class, violating every regulation of trade established by the Treasury Department and also department orders, are hereby expelled from the department within twenty-four hours of this order.” The “department” was the military command of the states of Tennessee, Mississippi and Kentucky asking all Jews to leave these states as a “tool to stop the sale of cotton going from the South to the North.”

Of course, many Jews found this appalling and when President Abraham Lincoln was made aware of this order he wrote to Grant and said that if this was, indeed, an order it will be “immediately revoked.” As an outgrowth of Grant’s mistake, as president he offered a cabinet post to a Jew (Joseph Seligman) who refused and thereafter he appointed many Jews to government posts.

Reading about Agnew brought back memories also. In the 1966 Maryland gubernatorial election, Attorney General Thomas Finan and U.S. Rep. Carlton Sickles were favored in the Democratic primary but both lost a splintered race to perennial candidate George P. Mahoney, a segregationist, while Baltimore’s Hyman A. Pressman ran as an independent and split the general election vote with Agnew becoming governor. One can only imagine had that election turned out differently, perhaps Richard Nixon would not have been elected president two years later and thus change history.

— Arnold Golberg, Pikesville

