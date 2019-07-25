Trump, Afghanistan and nuclear weapons

As a former Fulbright professor in Afghanistan and board member of Baltimore-based Afghans for Civil Society doing recovery work in the country from 2001 to 2008, I feel compelled to respond to your reports that President Donald Trump said he could in a week bomb the country off the map and kill its 10 million inhabitants (“Afghan government wants explanation for Trump’s claim he could win war in week and wipe Afghanistan 'off the face of the earth,’” July 23). I am assuming he is talking about nuclear weapons, as nothing else can kill 10 million in a week.
First of all, according to a recent UN census, Afghanistan has more than 37 million inhabitants. Secondly, if the president read history, he would discover that Alexander The Great, Ghengis Khan, the British Empire at its height and most recently his Russian friends, tried it and failed. Fox News failed to report all this to him.
In closing, let me say I know something about nukes, having served as a nuclear warhead specialist in the U.S, Army from 1962 to 1964. This was prior to the period our president got five draft deferments to avoid military service, attested to by a doctor renting office space from Mr. Trump’s father.
Stan Heuisler, Baltimore