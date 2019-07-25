Trump, Afghanistan and nuclear weapons

As a former Fulbright professor in Afghanistan and board member of Baltimore-based Afghans for Civil Society doing recovery work in the country from 2001 to 2008, I feel compelled to respond to your reports that President Donald Trump said he could in a week bomb the country off the map and kill its 10 million inhabitants (“Afghan government wants explanation for Trump’s claim he could win war in week and wipe Afghanistan 'off the face of the earth,’” July 23). I am assuming he is talking about nuclear weapons, as nothing else can kill 10 million in a week.