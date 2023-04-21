Trump nearly made Afghanistan exit much, much worse | READER COMMENTARY

Afghan militiamen join Afghan defense and security forces during a gathering in Kabul, Afghanistan, on June 23, 2021. A new report says decisions by Presidents Donald Trump and Joe Biden to pull all U.S. troops out of Afghanistan were the key factors in the collapse of that nation's military, leading to the Taliban takeover last year. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul, File) (Rahmat Gul/AP)

I enjoyed Jeff Rew’s letter to the editor (“Who botched Afghanistan withdrawal? Many of the facts point to Trump,” April 13). Indeed, the facts do suggest a botched job — for the withdrawal from Afghanistan and many other failures — by Donald Trump. At least one other scary fact, which for some reason hasn’t seen much press, was Trump’s unannounced, almost secret effort to exit Afghanistan and Somalia prior to Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Just eight days after the 2020 election, then-President Trump was so determined to end the war in Afghanistan during his presidency that he secretly signed a memo to withdraw all troops by Jan. 15, 2021. The memo is detailed in the book “Peril” by Bob Woodward and Robert Costa.

The Nov. 11 memo, had been secretly drafted by two Trump loyalists and never went through the normal process for a military directive — the secretary of defense, national security adviser and the chairman of the joint chiefs had all never seen it. Unpredictable, impulsive, Trump had done an end run around his whole national security team.

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs Chairman Mark Milley, acting Defense Secretary Chris Miller and Chief of Staff Kash Patel were all blindsided when the memo arrived at the Pentagon.

Somehow, General Milley shut it down but what a mess that would’ve been!

— Peter Bell, Monkton

