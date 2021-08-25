Trump set the stage for Afghanistan withdrawal woes | READER COMMENTARY

A number of former Trump national security advisors are now distancing themselves from President Donald Trump’s peace agreement with the Taliban, some admitting Mr. Trump deserves at least as much blame as President Joe Biden for the chaos in Kabul (”Biden decides to stick with Aug. 31 deadline for completing evacuation from Afghanistan,” Aug. 24).
The fact is, President Biden inherited a no-win situation from his predecessor, one that Mr. Trump should have handled himself since he promised during his 2016 campaign to end wars like the one in Afghanistan. The Trump administration had four years to study the situation, the first three unhampered by a pandemic. They had all the intelligence while Mr. Biden was just a civilian with no input.
When Trump officials made their deal with the Taliban, they should have anticipated that the Afghan army might fall apart and that the Taliban might flood into Kabul. If a better deal couldn’t be made, then American and allied forces should have set up a perimeter around all of Kabul, including the airport, and held the Taliban at bay until American and vetted Afghan civilians could be evacuated.
All withdrawal scenarios look bad at this point, but President Biden does not deserve all the blame.
Paul Totaro, Bel Air
