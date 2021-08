In this Feb. 29, 2020, file photo, U.S. peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, left, and Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the Taliban group's top political leader, shake hands after signing a peace agreement between Taliban and U.S. officials in Doha, Qatar. President Joe Biden and his national security team say the Trump administration tied their hands when it came to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan. The argument that President Donald Trump's February 2020 deal with the Taliban set the stage for the chaos that has recently unfolded in Kabul has some merit, experts say, but, it's far from the full story. (AP Photo/Hussein Sayed, File) (Hussein Sayed/AP)