Truckers sought self-indulgence not freedom | READER COMMENTARY

A parade of truckers calling themselves “The People’s Freedom Convoy,” an offshoot of the Canadian truckers who tied up traffic in Ottawa, left California for Washington, D.C. to protest vaccination mandates and claim they have the “freedom” and “constitutional right” to demonstrate and if necessary halt traffic (”Truckers should be respected — and held accountable for harm they have caused,” Feb. 14).
Fortunately, not many appeared. Back in 1947, two years after the end of World War II when I was 10 years old, there was a train called the “Freedom Train” that toured the country to remind Americans what this nation was about. I boarded that train with my parents and saw original copies of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Truman Doctrine. U.S. Marines in dress blues stood alongside protecting these precious documents.
This 10-year-old was impressed and proud. Sad to say that 75 years later, the connotation of “freedom” has taken a radical turn in the direction of self-indulgence, ignorance and anarchy. What happened?
Otts Laupus, Elkridge
