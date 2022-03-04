Truckers sought self-indulgence not freedom | READER COMMENTARY

Fortunately, not many appeared. Back in 1947, two years after the end of World War II when I was 10 years old, there was a train called the “Freedom Train” that toured the country to remind Americans what this nation was about. I boarded that train with my parents and saw original copies of the Declaration of Independence, the U.S. Constitution, the Bill of Rights and the Truman Doctrine. U.S. Marines in dress blues stood alongside protecting these precious documents.