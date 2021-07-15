Mandating automatic emergency braking on trucks could have spared my family a horrific loss | READER COMMENTARY

My wife might be alive today, and my son might not be in a wheelchair unable to talk, had the truck that rear-ended them 11 years ago had automatic emergency braking or AEB. The U.S. Senate will soon be voting on a multiyear, multibillion-dollar surface transportation bill, S. 2016, the Surface Transportations Investment Act. The bill directs the U.S. Department of Transportation to mandate that lifesaving AEB technology on new large trucks. However, due to the influence of the trucking lobby, the bill excludes small and medium sized trucks (”Truck Safety, Driver Age Spur Advocate Divisions on Highway Bill,” July 14).