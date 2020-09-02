Don’t imply state trooper was at fault in dragging incident | READER COMMENTARY

Shouldn’t a more appropriate headline for the recent front-page article in The Sun’s Saturday print edition be: “Drunk driver drags trooper; forces fatal shooting” instead of “Trooper fatally shoots driver” (Aug 29)?
Your shortened print headline (the digital version is “Maryland State Police trooper fatally shoots driver after man allegedly dragged him with car”) merely adds fuel to the fire in our racially-charged climate, inferring that yet another minority member was improperly shot by police.
Robert Mills, Millers Island
