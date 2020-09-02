xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Don’t imply state trooper was at fault in dragging incident | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 01, 2020 8:07 PM
At a news conference, Woodrow W. “Jerry” Jones III, superintendent of the Maryland State Police, talks about a trooper fatally shooting a man who police said dragged the trooper after being pulled over for a traffic stop. (Kevin Richardson / Baltimore Sun)

Shouldn’t a more appropriate headline for the recent front-page article in The Sun’s Saturday print edition be: “Drunk driver drags trooper; forces fatal shooting” instead of “Trooper fatally shoots driver” (Aug 29)?

Your shortened print headline (the digital version is “Maryland State Police trooper fatally shoots driver after man allegedly dragged him with car”) merely adds fuel to the fire in our racially-charged climate, inferring that yet another minority member was improperly shot by police.

Robert Mills, Millers Island

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

