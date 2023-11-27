Trone takes ugly liberties with ‘America the Beautiful’ | READER COMMENTARY

U.S. Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland's 6th congressional district, has campaigned frequently in Baltimore for the U.S. Senate seat now held by U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin who is not running for reelection. File. (Baltimore Sun staff) (Baltimore Sun staff)

While watching television last night, I could not believe the political campaign choice made by U.S. Rep. David Trone, who is campaigning to represent Maryland in the U.S. Senate (”Ruppersberger endorses Trone in 2024 Senate race, breaking from other Democrats in Maryland’s House delegation,” Nov. 6).

I am livid over his use of children singing a modified version of our beautiful patriotic ballad, “America the Beautiful.” Rather than using the established lyrics, he substituted words supporting environmental issues.

While he has the right to support such actions and beliefs, it is shameful and despicable to use a young boys’ and girls’ choir to further his political ambitions. Furthermore, what kind of person (especially a politician) would alter our beautiful and honorable hymn for political gain? He should hang his head in shame and discontinue his bid for office.

How low can one get to use children to gain political office or to dismantle this beautiful ballad. His actions are a disgrace to every politician. Many of my friends concur and are likely to show their anger at the polls.

— Michael G. Alexander, Bel Air

