Trone has stood up to protect animals against cruelty | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
May 21, 2021 8:49 AM
David Trone greets a voter in front of South Hagerstown High school, a voting location, on November 6, 2018 in Hagerstown. Mr. Trone has served as the congressman from Maryland's 6th district since 2019. (Photo by Bill O'Leary/The Washington Post)
Rep. David Trone, a Democrat who represents Maryland’s 6th Congressional District, is a champion for animals and taxpayers, and White Coat Waste Project is proud to honor him with our 2020 Congressional Waste Warrior award (”U.S. Rep. Trone opts for reelection rather than a run for Maryland governor,” May 7).

Representative Trone has led key initiatives to stop painful and outdated taxpayer-funded experiments on dogs, cats and other animals that most people oppose and that cost Americans over $20 billion every year. He’s also behind efforts to give animals a second chance in loving homes when testing in government labs ends.

Our 3 million members in Maryland and beyond are lucky to have Mr. Trone in Washington protecting animals from abuse and taxpayers from wasteful government spending.

Natalie Warhit, Washington, D.C.

The writer is campaign assistant with the White Coat Waste Project.

