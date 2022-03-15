A sanctimonious trio of Catholic Church chieftains | READER COMMENTARY

A gust of wind blows against Archbishop William E. Lori at a prayer and blessing of University of Maryland Medical Center Wed., Apr. 8, 2020. (Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun)

I will not be lectured at by a sanctimonious trio of Catholic Church chieftains with regard to women’s health issues.

William E. Lori (archbishop of Baltimore), Wilton Cardinal Gregory (archbishop of Washington D.C.) and William E. Koenig (bishop of the Diocese of Wilmington, Delaware) state that we should “continue to push for ways of dignifying every life, of lifting up every woman and of promoting the dignity and value of every person.”

What a self-righteous, holier-than-thou statement from three members of the largest men-only club in the world. The day that women can become archbishops will be the day that I might, maybe, pay attention to anything they have to say to me.

N.L. Bruggman, Jarrettsville

