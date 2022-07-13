Don’t trade Trey. Don’t trade Trey. Don’t trade Trey. | READER COMMENTARY

Baltimore Orioles first baseman Trey Mancini waits for a pitch to the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 9, 2022, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

It is that time of year again in Major League Baseball: Do you part with your tried and true veterans for money or draft choices, or build around them (”Orioles rally in ninth, beat Angels, 5-4, on Trey Mancini’s walk-off single for sixth straight victory,” July 9)?

We have seen multiple departures over the years; Adam Jones, Manny Machado, Dylan Bundy and Zach Britton come to mind. But, now a dramatic decision faces the Oriole brain trust: Trade Trey Mancini or not?

Advertisement

At this point, with Trey Mancini as inspiration and aspiration, to trade him will take on historic proportion. It would be the equivalent of “The Curse of the Bambino” where a century went by without winning much by the Red Sox. Don’t do it!

— Stuart Tiegel, Havre de Grace

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.