With climate, a tree makes a difference | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jan 29, 2021 3:10 PM
Lauren Bonnet, right, of Columbia, plants a tree with other volunteers during the Family Volunteer Day at West Friendship Park in 2019. (Karen Jackson/Baltimore Sun Media).
I applaud Josh Kurtz’s commentary, “Maryland must take drastic action to limit climate change; this legislation is it” (Jan. 26), in which he points out the important role of trees in protecting the environment, improving water quality and helping us reach our pollution reduction goals.

It is interesting, and perhaps more than a coincidence, that his commentary was published at the time of the Jewish holiday of Tu Bishvat which is known as the New Year of Trees and is celebrated in Israel by planting trees.

Of note, tiny Israel has planted 250 million trees since 1900 and is the only country to end the 20th century with more trees than it had in 1900. The link between an ancient Jewish tradition and contemporary ecological issues validates the wisdom of our ancestors.

Dr. Beryl Rosenstein, Pikesville

