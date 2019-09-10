Address trauma to make Baltimore a better city

The editorial “Make Baltimore a trauma-informed city, but make sure it has the resources to make it successful" (Sept. 10) was a most excellent analysis on the root cause of Baltimore’s decline. Your summation “we are encouraged by the effort to make a cultural shift in the city, no matter how daunting it may be” is truly the only solution that will turn the city around. The culture that begets violence on all levels and all ages has to go.
Almost from birth, children are indoctrinated in a culture that uses screams and smacking around as forms of control. From that early start the violence escalates through childhood with hair-trigger tempers that flare up at the slightest of provocations. The end result is the murder tally that already stands at 241 with three and a half months to go till the end of the year.
Thank God that City Councilman Zeke Cohen has the wisdom to see that nothing will alter the city’s slide into oblivion until the culture that sows chaos and destruction is changed.
Dan Crumpler
