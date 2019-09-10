Address trauma to make Baltimore a better city

The editorial “Make Baltimore a trauma-informed city, but make sure it has the resources to make it successful" (Sept. 10) was a most excellent analysis on the root cause of Baltimore’s decline. Your summation “we are encouraged by the effort to make a cultural shift in the city, no matter how daunting it may be” is truly the only solution that will turn the city around. The culture that begets violence on all levels and all ages has to go.