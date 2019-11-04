Yes, it must have an explanatory name and it must use the “Baltimorese” vocabulary. And, here it is: The name is: “Miss Plooshin." Yes, “Miss Plooshin” (as Baltimoreans oftentimes pronounce pollution) is cleaning the pollution from the “warter” (water) in our ”erf” (earth) at Gwynns Falls. It picks up ”anyfink” (anything) that is bad for our warter and erf that causes plooshin in “Bawlmer’s” (Baltimore’s) warter.