As reported in The Baltimore Sun (“Baltimore is getting a fourth googly eyed Trash Wheel, and it needs a name," Oct. 28), the new trash wheel being placed at Gwynns Falls needs a name. I gave it a lot of thought, and I got it! I think we need a name for the new trash wheel that tells what the trash wheel does and says it in a uniquely Baltimore way.
Yes, it must have an explanatory name and it must use the “Baltimorese” vocabulary. And, here it is: The name is: “Miss Plooshin." Yes, “Miss Plooshin” (as Baltimoreans oftentimes pronounce pollution) is cleaning the pollution from the “warter” (water) in our ”erf” (earth) at Gwynns Falls. It picks up ”anyfink” (anything) that is bad for our warter and erf that causes plooshin in “Bawlmer’s” (Baltimore’s) warter.
That’s it — “Miss Plooshin." The new Water Wheel will keep us clean and help us clean our waterways and happily “miss pollution” in our newly cleaned water.
Jim Mundy, Ellicott City
