This Saturday, Oct. 5, we are returning for a third Baltimore cleanup. I cannot wait to see Miss Louise and wish her a happy birthday. In a time of empty words and broken promises, we want to show the world that love is a verb. I also want to take this opportunity to invite The Baltimore Sun to join us this Saturday (“Volunteers should be encouraged, not criticized, for picking up Baltimore’s trash,” Aug. 9). Let us come together as a family, clean up the streets of Baltimore and show that we love with our actions, not just words.