On Aug. 5, 170 volunteers from all over the country picked up 12 tons of trash in 12 hours from the streets of West Baltimore (“Volunteers picking up trash in West Baltimore save two men found overdosing,” Aug. 15). During this time, I met a grandmother I will never forget: 81-year-old, 4-foot 10-inches tall Miss Louise. She took me by the hand, showed me where her neighborhood needs help, and I promised we would come back.
One month later, on Sept. 9, 140 volunteers returned to West Baltimore to clean up 7 tons of trash in 10 hours. I made a promise to Miss Louise and it was so important that I keep my word. She even joined our volunteers to help sweep the streets. Again, I promised we would come back.
This Saturday, Oct. 5, we are returning for a third Baltimore cleanup. I cannot wait to see Miss Louise and wish her a happy birthday. In a time of empty words and broken promises, we want to show the world that love is a verb. I also want to take this opportunity to invite The Baltimore Sun to join us this Saturday (“Volunteers should be encouraged, not criticized, for picking up Baltimore’s trash,” Aug. 9). Let us come together as a family, clean up the streets of Baltimore and show that we love with our actions, not just words.
Scott Presler, Fairfax Station, Va.
