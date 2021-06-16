Thanks to city trash collectors for working through pandemic | READER COMMENTARY

Thank your trash collection team today and often, especially for front line pandemic services. These incredibly dedicated and very hardworking public servants are first responders with or without masks. Imagine if your garbage amassed near your home for even one month. Thank Mayor Brandon Scott, too. His authoritative direction to resume weekly recycling collection as soon as possible helps households and the climate. But also thank your own trash collectors personally and sincerely every chance you get (”Baltimore to spend up to $7 million to restart recycling service,” Jan. 13).